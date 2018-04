April 10 (Reuters) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp :

* BASED ON PRELIMINARY Q1 RESULTS, REVENUE EXPECTED TO NEAR MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE OF $127 MILLION TO $132 MILLION, ISSUED ON FEB 7

* SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY - BASED ON PRELIMINARY Q1 RESULTS, GROSS MARGIN (NON-GAAP) TO BE IN UPPER HALF OF GUIDANCE RANGE OF 46.5 PCT TO 48.5 PCT Source text: (bit.ly/2GNXScZ) Further company coverage: