April 9 (Reuters) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp:

* SILICON MOTION ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

* SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES Q1 REVENUE TO BE NEAR MIDPOINT OF ORIGINAL GUIDANCE RANGE OF $127 MILLION TO $132 MILLION

* GAAP) TO BE IN UPPER HALF OF ORIGINAL GUIDANCE RANGE OF 46.5% TO 48.5%

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $129.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S