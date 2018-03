March 26 (Reuters) - Netlist Inc:

* NETLIST SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO, SILICON VALLEY BANK ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THEIR LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED OCT 31, 2009 - SEC FILING

* NETLIST - PURSUANT TO TERMS, CO IS ELIGIBLE TO BORROW IN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT, UP TO LESSER OF 80% OF ITS ELIGIBLE ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pFntKC) Further company coverage: