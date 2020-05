May 5 (Reuters) - Silk Road Medical Inc:

* SILK ROAD MEDICAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* SILK ROAD MEDICAL INC - ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $100 MILLION OF SHARES

* SILK ROAD MEDICAL INC - $75 MILLION OF SHARES IN OFFERING OFFERED BY CO, $25 MILLION OF SHARES BEING OFFERED BY CERTAIN SELLING SECURITYHOLDERS