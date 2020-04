April 6 (Reuters) - Silk Road Medical Inc:

* SILK ROAD MEDICAL INC - TAKEN PREEMPTIVE STEPS TO CURTAIL NEAR-TERM SPENDING

* SILK ROAD MEDICAL INC - REDUCING NON-ESSENTIAL SALES, GENERAL, AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

* SILK ROAD MEDICAL INC - WITHDRAWING ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020