April 12 (Reuters) - Silmaasema Oyj:

* SILMÄASEMA PROVIDES GUIDANCE ON ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR 2018

* 2018 SILMÄASEMA’S NET SALES ARE ESTIMATED TO GROW COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR

* SILMÄASEMA’S ADJUSTED EBITDA IS ESTIMATED TO BE 9-13 PERCENT OF NET SALES IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)