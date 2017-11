Nov 10 (Reuters) - SILMAASEMA OYJ:

* Q 3 ‍NET SALES EUR 26.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.3 MILLION YEAR AGO​

* ‍Q3 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 2.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.9 MILLION YEAR AGO​

* ‍EXPECTS IN 2017 TO SEE STRONGER GROWTH IN NET SALES THAN LAST YEAR AND AN IMPROVED ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN​