BRIEF-Silmäasema Expects Weaker Outlook Due To Coronavirus

March 20 (Reuters) - Silmäasema Oyj:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT ANTICIPATES THAT CORONAVIRUS WILL WEAKEN CO’S OUTLOOK

* WILL NOT ISSUE OUTLOOK FOR 2020, AS IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO ASSESS BUSINESS IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS IN SUFFICIENT DETAIL AT THIS STAGE, BUT IT IS CLEAR THAT THE OUTLOOK HAS WEAKENED

* EXPECTS THAT CORONAVIRUS, ALONG WITH GOVERNMENT DECISIONS, WILL HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON CONSUMER BEHAVIOUR

* CORONAVIRUS WILL CERTAINLY HAVE CONSIDERABLE IMPACT ON CO’S OPERATIONS IN SHORT TERM

* IN LONGER TERM, SIGNIFICANT MATTERS ARE DURATION OF EPIDEMIC, HOW MUCH FINLAND’S GDP DECLINES, AND ITS IMPACT ON CONSUMERS’ CONFIDENCE IN THEIR FINANCES

