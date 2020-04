BRIEF-Siltronic Says Q2 Outlook Still Good, Confirms Dividend Policy

April 28 (Reuters) - Siltronic AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: SILTRONIC PERFORMS WELL IN A DIFFICULT MARKET ENVIRONMENT

* REVENUE DOWN 1.4 PERCENT ON PREVIOUS QUARTER TO EUR 300.1 MILLION

* EBIT OF EUR 53.3 MILLION 6.0 PERCENT LOWER THAN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER

* EBITDA DOWN 6.4 PERCENT ON PREVIOUS QUARTER

* DESPITE CORONA PANDEMIC, OPERATIONS HAVE NOT BEEN NOTICEABLY IMPACTED TO DATE

* DECREASE IN FINANCIAL RESULT IS DUE TO DECLINING FINANCIAL MARKETS UNTIL MARCH 31

* EFFECTS OF CORONA CRISIS CURRENTLY NOT QUANTIFIABLE

* CORONA PANDEMIC IS LIKELY TO WEIGH ON BUSINESS FOR REST OF YEAR

* SILTRONIC HARDLY EXPERIENCES ANY ORDER CANCELLATIONS BY CUSTOMERS

* OUTLOOK FOR Q2 2020 IS STILL GOOD

* POSITIVE DEVELOPMENTS IN AREAS SUCH AS SERVERS OR HOME OFFICE EQUIPMENT

* VIRTUAL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON JUNE 26, 2020 - UNCHANGED DIVIDEND PROPOSAL