in 2 months
BRIEF-Silva Sweden AB to acquire N. American Silva trademark from Johnson Outdoors
June 20, 2017 / 1:32 PM

BRIEF-Silva Sweden AB to acquire N. American Silva trademark from Johnson Outdoors

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Johnson Outdoors Inc

* Silva sweden ab agrees to acquire the north american silva trademark from johnson outdoors inc.

* Johnson outdoors inc - effective immediately, silva sweden ab will begin sell-in process for 2018

* Johnson outdoors inc - for remainder of 2017, johnson outdoors will continue to service north american market

* Johnson outdoors inc - transaction will provide silva sweden with global trademark rights to silva brand

* Johnson outdoors - silva sweden ab will partner with liberty mountain sports as exclusive distributor in u.s. And with rock gear distribution in canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

