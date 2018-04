April 26 (Reuters) - Silver Base Group Holdings Ltd :

* SILVER BASE HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS INVESTMENT TO BUY 51% STAKE IN HONGKONG HONGRUN INVESTMENT DEVELOPMENT FROM CHEN XIAOLONG

* CONSIDERATION FOR ACQUISITION WILL BE SATISFIED BY ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES TO CHEN XIAOLONG UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

* AS CONSIDERATION, UP TO A TOTAL OF 12 MILLION NEW SHARES TO BE ALLOTTED AND ISSUED TO VENDOR