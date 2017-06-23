FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Silver Bear announces shareholder meeting results and shareholder approval of arrangement
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2017 / 9:32 PM / in 4 months

BRIEF-Silver Bear announces shareholder meeting results and shareholder approval of arrangement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Silver Bear Resources Inc:

* Silver Bear Resources - at annual general meeting, re-domiciliation of parent co of corporate group of Silver Bear to UK was approved by shareholders of co

* Silver Bear Resources - special resolution approving arrangement with silver bear uk was approved by 99.92pct of votes cast by shareholders of company

* Silver Bear Resources Inc - on closing of arrangement, Silver Bear UK will become listed parent company of Silver Bear Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.