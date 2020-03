March 30 (Reuters) - Silver Grant International Holdings Group Ltd:

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS HK$169.6 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF HK$185.7 MILLION

* FY RENTAL INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS HK$107.6 MILLION VERSUS HK$105.6 MILLION

* MEASURES TO CONTROL COVID-19 ALREADY MADE SIGNIFICANT ADVERSE IMPACT ON DAILY OPERATIONS OF GROUP