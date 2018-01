Jan 9 (Reuters) - Silver Grant International Industries Ltd :

* ‍EXPECTED THAT FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE WILL TURN AROUND FROM LOSS TO PROFIT​

* INCREASE IN PROFIT WAS MAINLY ATTRIBUTABLE TO SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING RESULTS ACHIEVED BY UNIT

* ‍EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING RESULTS ACHIEVED BY UNIT ​

* ‍EXPECTED THAT FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE WILL BE IN EXCESS OF HK$200.0 MILLION​