Jan 18 (Reuters) - Silver Grant International Industries Ltd :

* UNIT SOLD 7.5 MILLION SHARES OF CHINA UNIONPAY FOR RMB195.0 MILLION

* WILL RECOGNISE AN AFTER TAX GAIN OF ABOUT RMB112.5 MILLION FROM DISPOSAL FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: