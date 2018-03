March 9 (Reuters) - Silver Spruce Resources Inc:

* SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES CANCELLATION OF THE PROPOSED PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND TERMINATION OF THE AGREEMENT WITH M SECURITIES LIMITED

* SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES -‍ M SECURITIES LIMITED HAS BEEN UNABLE TO COMPLETE PRIVATE PLACEMENT THAT COMPANY PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ON DEC 11, 2017​