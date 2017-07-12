BRIEF-Silver Standard reports Q2 2017 production results

July 12 (Reuters) - Silver Standard Resources Inc

* Silver Standard reports second quarter 2017 production results

* Q2 2017 gold production at Marigold of 55,558 ounces

* Q2 2017 gold production at Seabee 20,690 ounces

* Silver Standard Resources Inc - ‍Quarterly attributable production exceeded 100,000 gold equivalent ounces from three operations​

* Silver Standard Resources Inc - ‍Stope production at Santoy was impacted by a fall of ground early in Q2​