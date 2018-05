May 8 (Reuters) - SilverBow Resources Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.72

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.25 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED APPROXIMATELY 161 MILLION CUBIC FEET OF NATURAL GAS EQUIVALENT PER DAY (“MMCFE/D”)

* REITERATING FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE OF $245 TO $265 MILLION

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 175 TO 195 MMCFE/D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: