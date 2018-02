Feb 19 (Reuters) - Silverbridge Holdings Ltd:

* ‍HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 7.04 CENTS VERSUS 14.37 CENTS​

* “‍CONTINUE TO BUILD CORE ANNUITY STREAMS WHICH WILL ASSIST IN ACHIEVING IMPROVED REVENUE GROWTH​”

* SAYS “‍NEW INITIATIVES ARE PAYING OFF, ALBEIT SLOWER THAN EXPECTED​”

* HY REVENUE 47.45 MILLION RAND VERSUS 46.15 MILLION RAND YEAR AGO‍​

* ‍NO DIVIDEND WAS DECLARED FOR PERIOD UNDER REVIEW​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)