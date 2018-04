BRIEF-Silvercorp Reports A Spillage Incident At The Ying Mining District

April 16 (Reuters) - Silvercorp Metals Inc:

* SILVERCORP REPORTS A SPILLAGE INCIDENT AT THE YING MINING DISTRICT

* SILVERCORP METALS INC - ONLY A SMALL AMOUNT OF TAILINGS WAS LEAKED DOWNSTREAM TO CHONG-YANG CREEK

* SILVERCORP METALS INC - ON APRIL 12 LEAKAGE OCCURRED NEAR BOTTOM OF BARRIER WALL PLATES FOR FIFTH OVERFLOW WELL INSIDE NO. 2 TAILING STORAGE FACILITY

* SILVERCORP METALS INC - NO PERSONAL INJURY WAS INCURRED FROM LEAKAGE AT YING MINING DISTRICT OPERATED BY CO’S SUBSIDIARY

* SILVERCORP METALS INC - DUE TO INCIDENT, MILLING OPERATIONS AT THE SITE ARE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED

* SILVERCORP METALS INC - MILLING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME USING NO. 1 TAILING STORAGE FACILITY PENDING RESTORATION OF FIFTH OVERFLOW WELL

* SILVERCORP METALS - HENAN FOUND IS WORKING WITH GOVERNMENT AUTHORITIES TO CLEAN UP LEAKED TAILINGS IN CHONG-YANG CREEK AND RESTORE FIFTH OVERFLOW WELL

* SILVERCORP-MILLING CAPACITY OF HENAN FOUND ABOUT 25% OVER MINING CAPACITY TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF MILLING OPERATIONS TO HAVE MINIMAL OVERALL PRODUCTION IMPACT

* SILVERCORP METALS INC - NO. 2 TAILING STORAGE FACILITY AT YING MINING DISTRICT IS OPERATED BY COMPANY'S SUBSIDIARY, HENAN FOUND