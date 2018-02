Feb 15 (Reuters) - Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc :

* . ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED AN INCREASE OF MORE THAN 16% TO COMPANY‘S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND​

* ‍QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.14 PER SHARE OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK ON FEBRUARY 12, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: