May 3 (Reuters) - Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc :

* SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC REPORTS Q1 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30

* SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP - TOTAL AUM OF $21.5 BILLION, INCLUSIVE OF DISCRETIONARY AUM OF $15.9 BILLION & NON-DISCRETIONARY AUM OF $5.6 BILLION AT MARCH 31