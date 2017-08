Aug 3 (Reuters) - Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc

* Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. reports Q2 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.23

* Q2 revenue rose 14.2 percent to $22.1 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

* Silvercrest Asset - ‍total AUM $19.9 billion, inclusive of discretionary AUM of $14.7 billion and non-discretionary AUM of $5.2 billion at June 30​