March 9 (Reuters) - Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc :

* Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. REPORTS Q4 AND YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.26

* SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP - TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT OF $21.3 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 VERSUS $18.6 BILLION AT DEC 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: