BRIEF-Silvercrest Metals Received Notice From National Bank Financial Purporting To Terminate C$75 Million “Bought Deal” Financing

March 19 (Reuters) - Silvercrest Metals Inc:

* SILVERCREST METALS INC - RECEIVED NOTICE FROM NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL PURPORTING TO TERMINATE C$75 MILLION “BOUGHT DEAL” FINANCING

* SILVERCREST METALS INC - NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL ADVISED CO THAT REASON FOR PURPORTED TERMINATION WAS BASED ON “DISASTER OUT” CLAUSE OF AGREEMENT

* SILVERCREST METALS - CO IS OF VIEW THAT NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL IS NOT ENTITLED TO TERMINATE AGREEMENT

* SILVERCREST METALS - IN CO’S OPINION, NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC CONSIDERED BY NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL AS BASIS FOR TERMINATION WAS “FULLY EVIDENT”

* SILVERCREST METALS - CO INTENDS TO PURSUE ITS LEGAL REMEDIES AGAINST NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL FOR BREACH OF OBLIGATIONS UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT Source text : (bit.ly/2wppNfl) Further company coverage: