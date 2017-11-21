FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Silverfleet sells Competence Call Center to Ardian
November 21, 2017 / 9:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Silverfleet sells Competence Call Center to Ardian

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Silverfleet Capital says

* Agreed sale of Competence Call Center (CCC) to funds managed by Ardian

* CCC has grown to become the market leader in the DACH region, operating from 18 locations across eight countries and employing over 5,500 staff

* CCC provides outsourced customer care and BPO services in 28 languages, offering its clients a highly flexible combination of on-shore and near-shore solutions Source familiar with the deal says that CCC valued at more than 200 million euros including debt in the transaction.

