Feb 13 (Reuters) - Silverlake Axis Ltd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 133.2 MILLION RGT VERSUS 126.7 MILLION RGT ‍​

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 32.7 MILLION RGT VERSUS 246.3 MILLION RGT‍​

* PROPOSES SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF SINGAPORE CENTS 0.3 PER SHARE & SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF SINGAPORE CENTS 0.8 CENT PER SHARE​‍​

* REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM PROJECT RELATED REVENUE SEGMENTS IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE IN 2H FY 2018