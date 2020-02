Feb 13 (Reuters) - Silverlake Axis Ltd:

* DIVIDEND PROPOSED OF SINGAPORE 0.3 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE FOR Q2 FY2020

* GROUP REVENUE AT RM190.7 MILLION IN Q2, UP 13%

* PROFIT AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE DECLINED 22% TO 52.8 MILLION RGT IN Q2 FY2020

* IMPLEMENTING BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLANS TO MINIMISE DISRUPTION TO OPERATIONS, ENSURE BUSINESS REMAINS VIABLE DURING VIRUS OUTBREAK