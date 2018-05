May 21 (Reuters) - SilverSun Technologies Inc:

* SILVERSUN TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES INFO SYS MANAGEMENT, INC.

* SILVERSUN TECHNOLOGIES INC - PURCHASE PRICE FOR ISM AND ITS AFFILIATE IS $1.7 MILLION

* SILVERSUN TECHNOLOGIES INC - DEAL WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018