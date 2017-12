Dec 21 (Reuters) - Sim Technology Group Ltd:

* SIM TECHNOLOGY -CO, SIMCOM INTERNATIONAL, SHENZHEN SUNSEA & TARGET COS ENTERED SPA; SHENZHEN SUNSEA AGREED TO PURCHASE SIMCOM WIRELESS FOR RMB518 MILLION​

* DEAL EXPECTED TO RESULT IN AN UNAUDITED NET GAIN BEFORE TAXATION OF ABOUT RMB418.2 MILLION