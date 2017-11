Nov 6 (Reuters) - SIMBISA BRANDS LTD:

* BOARD APPROVED APPLICATION FOR SECONDARY LISTING OF SIMBISA’S ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL ON LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE AIM IN ORDER TO ACCESS ADDITIONAL FUNDING FOR THE COMPANY’S EXPANSION‍​

* SIMBISA IS CURRENTLY IN NEGOTIATIONS FOR THE ACQUISITION OF AN INTERNATIONAL COMPLIMENTARY BUSINESS Source: bit.ly/2ix2ghm Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)