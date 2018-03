March 28 (Reuters) - SIMCORP A/S:

* KAS BANK TO USE SIMCORP DIMENSION AS ITS NEW INVESTMENT AND ADMINISTRATION PLATFORM

* FIRST OUTSOURCING CLIENTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE CONNECTED TO KAS BANK’S RENEWED INVESTMENT AND ADMINISTRATION PLATFORM IN 2019‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)