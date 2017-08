BRIEF-SimCorp buys Italian software company APL Italiana

June 29 (Reuters) - SIMCORP A/S

* SIMCORP ACQUIRES ITALIAN SOFTWARE COMPANY APL ITALIANA S.P.A.

* ‍TO ACQUIRE ALL SHARES IN APL ITALIANA S.P.A. (APL ITALIANA) FOR A TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 35M.​

* ‍PURCHASING PRICE WILL BE ADJUSTED UPWARDS WITH ESTIMATED EUR 3M UPON CLOSING OF AGREEMENT.​

* SIMCORP EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO INCREASE ITS REVENUE BY 2% AND HAVE NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON EBIT MARGIN IN 2017

* ACQUISITION WILL BE EFFECTIVE ON 1 JULY, 2017, AND CLOSING OF AGREEMENT IS PLANNED TO BE 1 AUGUST, 2017