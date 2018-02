BRIEF-Simcorp Q4 EBIT Rises To EUR 45.9 ‍​Million

Feb 20 (Reuters) - SIMCORP A/S:

* REG-SIMCORP REPORTS 2017 REVENUE GROWTH OF 11% AND EBIT MARGIN OF 26%

* ‍INTENDS TO RECOMMEND TO SHAREHOLDERS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2018 THAT DIVIDENDS BE DECLARED AT RATE OF DKK 6.50 PER SHARE​

* ‍FOR 2018, SIMCORP EXPECTS REVENUE TO GROW BETWEEN 10% AND 15%​

* ‍FOR 2018, SIMCORP EXPECTS EBIT MARGIN TO BE BETWEEN 24.5% AND 27.5% MEASURED IN LOCAL CURRENCIES​

* Q4 EBIT EUR 45.9 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 30.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBIT EUR 45.9 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 30.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 TOTAL REVENUE EUR ‍​114.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 101.6 MILLION YEAR AGO