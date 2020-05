May 21 (Reuters) - Sime Darby Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 8.43 BILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 222 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 8.57 BILLION RGT

* OPERATIONS IN CHINA ARE NOW ALMOST BACK TO NORMAL

* BOTH MOTORS & INDUSTRIAL OPERATIONS IN CHINA HAD RELATIVELY STRONG APRIL

* GROUP'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN FINAL QUARTER FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK