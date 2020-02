Feb 26 (Reuters) - Sime Darby Bhd:

* ANNOUNCED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 2 SEN PER SHARE

* CAUTIOUS ABOUT PROSPECTS FOR H2 AGAINST BACKDROP OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON GROUP’S OPERATIONS

* IF NOT CONTAINED IN SHORT TERM, CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON FY ENDING JUNE 30 2020