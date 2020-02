Feb 11 (Reuters) - Sime Darby Plantation Bhd:

* SIME DARBY OILS & UNIVERSITI KEBANGSAAN MALAYSIA COLLABORATE FOR A CLINICAL TRIAL

* TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF TOCOTRIENOLS, COULD BE USED AS A THERAPEUTIC APPROACH FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC FATTY LIVER DISEASE Source text:bit.ly/2UKK3lh Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)