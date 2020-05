BRIEF-Sime Darby Plantation Posts Qtrly Net Profit Of 394 Mln RGT

May 22 (Reuters) - Sime Darby Plantation Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 3.04 BILLION RGT

* EXPECT TO FACE CHALLENGES DUE TO DISRUPTIONS IN LOGISTICS & SUPPLY CHAIN IN EVENT OF PROLONGED GLOBAL PANDEMIC

* OUTLOOK OF GROUP’S PERFORMANCE FOR FY ENDING 31 DEC WILL BE IMPACTED BY VOLATILITY OF CPO & PK PRICES

* YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 90 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 3.00 BILLION RGT

* COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS NOT YET HAD ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO GROUP’S OPERATIONS

* FY PERFORMANCE OUTLOOK MAY BE IMPACTED BY IMPEDIMENT TO OPERATIONS SHOULD PANDEMIC CONTINUE