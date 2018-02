Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sime Darby Plantation Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 4.09‍​ BILLION RGT

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 429‍​ MILLION RGT

* INTERIM SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 3.5 SEN PER SHARE IN RESPECT OF FY ENDING 30 JUNE 2018‍​

* YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 319 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 3.93 BILLION RGT

* GROUP EXPECTS FY FFB PRODUCTION TO IMPROVE FROM THE PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR‍​

* "GROUP EXPECTS ITS OPERATING PERFORMANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE SATISFACTORY‍​" Source text: (bit.ly/2BI3a5V) Further company coverage: