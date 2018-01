Jan 18 (Reuters) - Simmons First National Corp:

* SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 20% INCREASE IN CASH DIVIDEND AND TWO-FOR-ONE STOCK SPLIT

* SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL - BOARD HAS APPROVED TWO-FOR-ONE STOCK SPLIT IN FORM OF 100% STOCK DIVIDEND

* SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP - BOARD ALSO DECLARED REGULAR $0.15 PER SHARE QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYABLE APRIL 5