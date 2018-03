March 21 (Reuters) - Simmons First National Corp:

* SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SUBORDINATED NOTES OFFERING

* SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP- PRICED ITS OFFERING OF $330 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: