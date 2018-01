Jan 22 (Reuters) - Simmons First National Corp:

* SIMMONS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 EARNINGS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.58 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.97

* RECORDED ONE-TIME NON-CASH CHARGE TO INCOME STATEMENT OF $11.5 MILLION DUE TO NEW TAX LAWS

* NET INTEREST INCOME FOR Q4 OF 2017 WAS $126.9 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $52.6 MILLION