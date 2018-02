Feb 15 (Reuters) - Simon Property Group Inc:

* SIMON PROPERTY GROUP ANNOUNCES AMENDED AND EXTENDED $3.5 BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC - NEWLY REFINANCED FACILITY, WHICH CAN BE INCREASED TO $4.5 BILLION DURING ITS TERM, WILL INITIALLY MATURE ON JUNE 30, 2022

* SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC - NEWLY REFINANCED FACILITY CAN BE EXTENDED FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO JUNE 30, 2023 AT CO'S SOLE OPTION