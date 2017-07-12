FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2017 / 11:42 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Simply Good Foods Q3 sales $96.5 million

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Simply Good Foods Co

* The Simply Good Foods Company reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q3 sales $96.5 million

* Simply Good Foods Co - for full fiscal year of 2017, simply good foods continues to expect to achieve approximately $72 million in adjusted ebitda

* Simply Good Foods- in subsequent years, expectations are for annual growth in net sales of 4% to 6% with adjusted ebitda growth in high single digits

* Qtrly gross profit was $43.6 million, representing 45.1% of net sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

