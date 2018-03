March 20 (Reuters) - Simply Good Foods Co:

* SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO - ‍EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 16, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 7, 2017​

* SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO - ‍AS A RESULT OF REPRICING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE ON OUTSTANDING $200 MILLION INITIAL TERM LOANS WAS REDUCED​ Source: (bit.ly/2u2wi5X) Further company coverage: