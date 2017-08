Aug 11 (Reuters) - Simply Good Foods Co

* Simply Good Foods Co - Shaun Mara, chief administrative officer and CFO, will step down from his role as of fiscal year-end on August 26, 2017​

* Todd Cunfer will succeed Mara as chief financial officer

* Simply Good Foods - Mara will assist with executive team transition, continue to support co on strategic initiatives in advisory role through Nov. 30