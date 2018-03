March 16 (Reuters) -

* SIMPLYBIZ GROUP LTD - INTENTION TO FLOAT

* INTENTION TO FLOAT

* ‍SIMPLYBIZ GROUP PLC (“SIMPLYBIZ” OR “COMPANY” AND, TOGETHER WITH ITS SUBSIDIARY UNDERTAKINGS, “GROUP”) ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTENTION TO FLOAT ON LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE​

* SIMPLY BIZ- ‍PROPOSED PLACING OF 17,647,149 NEW ORDINARY SHARES AND 20,362,228 EXISTING ORDINARY SHARES AT 170 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE​

* SIMPLY BIZ- ‍ADMISSION TO TRADING ON AIM​