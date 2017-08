BRIEF-Simpson Manufacturing Co Q2 earnings per share $0.59

July 27 (Reuters) - Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc

* Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.59

* Q2 sales $263 million versus I/B/E/S view $256.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc - ‍reiterating its outlook for gross profit margin to be in range of 45% to 46% for full year ending December 31, 2017​

* Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc - ‍currently uncertain whether market price for steel will remain stable during Q3 of 2017​