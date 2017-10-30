FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Simpson Manufacturing Q3 earnings per share $0.59
#Market News
October 30, 2017 / 8:18 PM / in 44 minutes

BRIEF-Simpson Manufacturing Q3 earnings per share $0.59

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc:

* Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc Provides strategic update and announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 sales $262.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $261.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.59

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Simpson Manufacturing - expects to achieve organically net sales CAGR of about 8% from $860.7 million reported in fiscal 2016 through fiscal 2020​

* Simpson Manufacturing - ‍seeks to reduce total operating expenses as percent of net sales from 31.8% in fiscal 2016 to 26-27% by fiscal 2020​

* Simpson Manufacturing - ‍seeks to improve consolidated income from operations as percent of net sales to about 21% to 22% by fiscal 2020​

* Simpson Manufacturing - committed to continue returning 50% of cash flow from operations to shareholders through fiscal 2020​

* Simpson Manufacturing co inc - ‍q3 consolidated net sales of $262.5 million increased 14% compared to $231.0 million​

* Simpson Manufacturing co inc qtrly ‍shr $1.66​

* Simpson Manufacturing - ‍reiterating outlook for gross profit margin to be in range of 45% to 46% for fiscal year ending dec. 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

