BRIEF-Simpson Manufacturing Reports Q1 EPS Of $0.54

April 30 (Reuters) - Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc:

* 2018 Q1 NET SALES OF $244.8 MILLION INCREASED 11% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* REITERATING FINANCIAL TARGETS AND ASSUMPTIONS UNDER COMPANY’S “2020 PLAN”

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54

* SIMPSON MANUFACTURING - BELIEVES, DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO STEEL TARIFFS, MARKET PRICE FOR STEEL TO LIKELY CONTINUE TO INCREASE DURING Q2

